No summer vacation for the U.S. Senate

Mitch McConnell

Majority Leader cancels August recess, cites 'historic obstruction.'

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 1:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's canceling the Senate's traditional August recess.

McConnell said that he's decided to cancel the usual summer getaway "due to the historic obstruction by Senate Democrats of the president's nominees." He also cited his goal of passing the annual appropriations bills before the end of the fiscal year, on Sept. 30.

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst issued the following statement about McConnell's decision:  “It is my firm belief that we should stay in Washington until we get our job done. If that requires us to stay in session 24-hours a day, seven days a week, then that is what we should be doing.”

Democrats immediately responded that Republicans are so nervous about the November midterm election that will determine control of the Senate that McConnell is keeping Democrats away from the campaign trail this summer.

Not all is lost for senators hoping to take a break. The Republican leader's office says it's expected that senators will be away from Washington during the first full week of August before returning for the rest of the month.

We're tracking an active remainder of the week with storms coming through.
