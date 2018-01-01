No prosecution in North Iowa baby death

MANLY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have decided not to pursue criminal charges in the death of a 7-month-old after an accident at an in-home day care in northern Iowa.

A Department of Human Services summary says little Haven Rozevink slipped down while sleeping in her car seat Dec. 28, causing straps to tighten around her neck and chin after the seat tipped forward.

The department concluded that the day care owner, Carrie Lohmann, of Manly, was responsible for placing the child at risk but should not be prosecuted.