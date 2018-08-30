No plea as Baez, former police officer accused of criminal sexual conduct, makes court appearance

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A former Kasson police officer accused of criminal sexual conduct in two counties did not enter a plea Thursday in a court hearing.

Instead, a motion was made to combine all charges against Julio Baez from Olmsted and Dodge counties so court proceedings can happen in one place.

Speaking to KIMT on Thursday, Baez’s daughter and mother expressed support for Baez, accused of criminal sexual conduct in southern Minnesota beginning in 1992.

Authorities have said that Baez, 51, attempted suicide and was discovered June 2 to have self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Baez’s next court appearance is Nov. 1 in Olmsted County.