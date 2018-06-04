No new information in Friday shooting worries residents

THOMPSON, Iowa- Residents in Thompson are concerned about the lack of information the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released regarding a shooting that took place Friday.

Those with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office say no new information is going to be released at this time while the department continues to investigate.

KIMT News 3 has learned the home on 390th street Southwest of Thompson where the shooting took place does belong to the Thompson Fire Chief. A resident at the home did decline to comment on what happened.

Kelli Hill of Thompson lives in town and says many in the community want to know what happened.

“It’s kind of scary,” she said. “I don’t know if they caught the shooter. It would be nice to have some sort of information.”

According to online court records, it doesn’t seem like anyone is in custody for the shooting as of Monday.

We will continue to update you as this story develops.