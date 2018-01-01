No more CWD found in late season deer hunt

ROCHESTER, Minn. – No new cases of chronic wasting disease were found during a special late-season hunt in southeastern Minnsota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says 317 deer were harvested, down from 900 during the late hunt in 2017. The DNR also says deer hunting permits for landowners in the southeastern Minnesota CWD management zone become effective this week.

“We’re targeting our efforts this year and contacting eligible landowners via letter with the details they need to participate,” said Lou Cornicelli, DNR wildlife research manager. “With their help, we want to lower deer densities in core chronic wasting disease locations and remove potentially infected deer.”

Landowners within two miles of any infected deer found in 2016 and 2017 are eligible for a shooting permit, which will be good from mid-February to mid-March. The DNR says this is not a public hunting opportunity.

A map of the disease management zone and additional information about the DNR’s efforts to keep Minnesota’s wild deer healthy are available by clicking here.