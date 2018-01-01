No explanation for Rochester storage unit fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Fire Department says it cannot determine what caused a fire at a storage unit business.

The blaze at A&A Mini Storage in the 2300 block of Highway 14 West Frontage Road NW started Saturday evening and caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to 13 commercial storage units and the contents inside 12 of those units.

The Rochester Fire Department says flames started in one of the units and spread to the others. This fire is being called accidental, even though the cause remains unknown.

The Fire Department says 12 of the 13 units were locked at the time of the blaze.