No change to top two finishers in Rochester Ward 1 ballot recount

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A recount of ballots took place on Tuesday for Ward 1 of the Rochester City Council.

According to City Clerk Anissa Hollingshead, the recount saw a "slight change to the total votes for one candidate."

That candidate was Paul Myhrom, who requested the recount and picked up three votes from it.

After the Primary Elections in Minnesota, Myhrom walked away with 930 votes. That was behind frontrunner Patrick Keane, who won outright with 1,242 votes, and Heather Holmes who walked away with 935 votes.

Myhrom's 933 votes is still behind Holme's 935. Therefore, according to Hollingshead, Holmes is the unofficial winner.

The top two vote getters get to move forward to the general election ballot in November.

Following the recounts for both Ward 1 and 5, the City Council will meet as the canvassing board to review finalize the results.

Myhrom tells KIMT he asked for the recount on behalf of his supporters, and was the only candidate from Ward 1 present.

"It is not just a simple recount," Myhrom said. "When you look at the process, and that was one of the reasons I came here today, was to review the process and if I wasn't comfortable I would stay."

Myrhom said he was confident in the election judges.

"I think they're doing a fine job and I certainly have faith in their skill, their integrity, and their intent," Myrhom said, "and I have faith in the electronic machines that count the ballots."

What the election judges check for are is mistakes people could have made on the ballots.

They will recount the ballots for Ward 5 on Wednesday, Aug. 29.