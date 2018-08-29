No change in top two finishers for Ward 5 after ballot recount in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Wednesday marked day two of recounts in Rochester, this time for City Council Ward 5.

In the Minnesota Primary, the difference in votes cast for the second and third place candidates in Wards 1 and 5 was less than half of one percent. That means the ballots are being reviewed, per request.

City Clerk Anissa Hollingshead oversees the recounts, and says it's important that every vote gets accounted for.

"To have two of these races be so close in our city races alone really is just evidence that every vote truly does matter," Hollingshead said. "It's important for our residents to feel empowered to come out and vote and make their preferences known."

Judy Hickey walked away with one additional vote from the primaries, with her ballot total now sitting at 772. Byron Clark remained with 753 votes.

The Rochester City Council will meet as a canvassing board to review and finalize the results.

If they stand, Hickey will take on Shaun Palmer in November for the Ward 5 seat.