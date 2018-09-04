Nike's new ad campaign attracting controversy

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new Nike ad campaign features former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was the first to kneel during the National Anthem at a football game in 2016, and it's causing quite the controversy.

Kaepernick tweeted an image featuring him as the face of the athletic wear company's "Just Do It" campaign on Monday, with the quote "Believe in something. Even if it means losing everything." superimposed over part of his face.

Now, some people are responding by pledging to boycott Nike, with some even lighting the brand's products on fire in protest. In addition, after the ad reveal, Nike's stock plunged 3% points at the end of the trading day Tuesday.

David Gilbert is a Vietnam era veteran, and says he does not support the move.

"No way. I wouldn't buy anything Nike."

He adds that he does not support athletes who kneel during the Anthem and for the Flag.

"A lot of servicemen that served overseas, that was the only thing they had that represented the homeland, and their family and their friends. That's why they were there to defend our country, not to belittle the American Flag."

Eldon Vine, a Korean War veteran, finds himself more in the middle on the issue.

"The First Amendment says we have the right to free speech, which to me includes not standing for the anthem as we wish to. I wouldn't do it, but I'm not going to deny others because I would not do it."

He also sees Nike's move a bit differently when it comes to the business side of things.

"There are a number of things you do to promote your business. If you don't, you aren't in business. I do not think badly of them, even if that is their only motive. I do not think badly of them because business."