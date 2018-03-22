Driverless shuttle bus tested in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An automated vehicle was put to the test with the public in Rochester Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is testing an automated shuttle, and citizens were encouraged to experience the driverless vehicle along short, guided tours along Peace Plaza.

MNDOT said there are a variety of benefits to automated vehicles. The shuttle has an electric motor, which cuts down on greenhouse gas emissions. It also has the potential to ease congested downtown streets.

MNDOT said driverless vehicles are potentially more safe. According to a 2015 National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration study, 49 percent of crashes are caused by driver error.

The driverless shuttle was also available for demonstrations at the Minnesota State Capitol and in downtown Minneapolis during the week prior to the Super Bowl.

Rochester Public Transit comments that while they would like to implement electric transportation in the city, there are no current plans to bring driverless vehicles to Rochester.