New tool in Iowa launched to help you research where to move

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Kyia Meinecke knows all about what looking for housing takes.“It's kind of easy, but also kind of hard. You also have to know the right people,” Meinecke said.A junior in college in Forest City, she's finally finding herself in her own apartment and finding it affordable.“Especially for a college kids, I think it’s the best thing that's happened ... having the affordable housing I can still live on my own and have that adulthood,” Meinecke said.Forest City is doing everything it can to get people to want to move there, even paying a portion of some people's rent. Now they're participating in “Iowa Profile,” an interactive way to see how a county, city or region you want to move to is doing when it comes to age range of people moving into town, how much housing is available, and the average wage people are making there. Meinecke says from her standpoint that can be a good and bad thing when it comes to wanting to attract people to your community.“I would say Forest City is a great place to raise a family. I was able to walk to my sports and didn't have to worry about things like people in cities do,” Meinecke said.To see see how Iowa Profile works you can visit