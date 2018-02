Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – KIMT has learned this morning that one person is in custody following a pursuit.Authorities say it began in Rochester when a driver fled from deputies to rural Olmsted County before his car entered a ditch and he ran off.Deputies later found the suspect hiding in a field where he was taken into custody. Authorities say no injuries were reported and we will have more on this developing story throughout the day.