New tax not enough to pay for road repairs

DODGE COUNTY, Minn.-

Recently, Dodge County implemented a new one half percent sales tax within the county. In accordance with Minnesota state laws, this tax may only be used for a specific road project.

Dodge County estimates that this tax will bring in $300,000 to $450,000 annually in funds for the county road system. The combination of the Wheelage tax, county levy dollars, and annual state fundings totals approximately 3.7 million dollars to maintain county transportation infrastructure. Dodge County officials say that while this amount of money helps, it still falls short of what is needed.

The new sales tax is a part of Dodge County's five year capital improvement plan. The plan will use both state and local dollars to complete projects. On the list of projects, but not yet scheduled, are several road projects.

Officials say the county still needs 1.5 million dollars to complete the planned projects. The sales tax will accumulate until an estimated additional 1.2 million dollars are available in 2021 to mostly fund the resurfacing of five miles of CSAH 15 south of TH 14.

In Southeast Minnesota, Fillmore, Freeborn, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona counties have adopted the one half percent sales tax.