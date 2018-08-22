Clear

New task force to tackle housing

A final report from the task force is recommending steps to improve access to quality and affordable housing across the state of MN

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 10:37 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Governor Mark Dayton and members of a the task force for housing released their final report today. Recommending 30 different ways to improve access to quality and affordable housing across the state.

It’s a task force looking to invest in Minnesota's future called "Homes For all Minnesotans" is the action plan governor Dayton is putting in place to connect all residents with quality and affordable homes.
Dave Dunn is part of the task force and explains why people in Minnesota struggle to buy a home. Dunn says in Olmsted County homes for sale went up from $189,000 in 2015 to $249, 000 today. That's a $60,000 increase in the last three and a half years.
It an initiative new Rochester resident Michael Joyce and his wife support as they believe the greatest asset you have is your home.
“It’s hard to describe the feeling of sense of satisfaction of ownership and being apart of a neighborhood with other families,” said Joyce.
Dayton says there isn’t a one size fit all for affordable housing and the recommendation’s can be configured to fit different cities needs.

Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
