New shopping service in Rochester

Shipt is an app that people can use to purchase items at Target and Hy-Vee, and get them delivered to their house.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 9:23 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new shopping option is now available in Rochester, and it's called Shipt.

It's an app that people can use to purchase items at Target and Hy-Vee.

A Shipt shopper, like Jeff Camarata, does all your shopping for you, and then deliver it to you.

He tells KIMT many people utilize the service, especially stay-at-home moms.

"They're able to stay at home, place their order, have everything brought to them," Camarata said. "They can continue on with their daily life and do what they need to do while we're at the store shopping for them."

Shipt is available in various cities across Iowa and Minnesota.

He said the concept of doing someone else's shopping takes a little getting used to.

"I can be at the store 7-8 times a day and when I get done with that last order, I have to go back one more time for my own shopping," Camarata said.

