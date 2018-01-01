New security steps at Rochester International Airport

ROCHESTER, Minn. – New security screening measures are in place at Rochester International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration says the new procedures were tested at 10 airports across the country over the past two years and will go into effect at all U.S. airports by late spring.

Travelers will now have to put all electronic devices larger than a cell phone in bins for x-ray screening, similar to how laptops have been checked for several years. The one-quart bag air travelers have been using for liquids, gels, and aerosols must also now be placed in a bin by itself for x-ray screening.

“Travelers departing Rochester International Airport will notice a change in the screening procedures for their carry-on baggage,” said Cliff Van Leuven, TSA Federal Security Director for Minnesota. “The simple step of removing electronics larger than a cell phone from carry-ons will allow TSA officers to get a clear view on the x-ray screen of the electronics as well as a clearer and uncluttered view of the contents of the carry-on bag.”

These additional security steps will not apply to people being screened in the dedicated TSA Pre✓® lane, which TSA now operates at the Rochester airport.

Travelers are being asked to prepare for these new procedures by following a few simple steps:

• Organize the carry-on bag so electronics larger than a cell phone can be quickly and easily accessed when at the security checkpoint.

• Ensure the quart-size bag of liquids, gels and aerosols can also be accessed quickly and easily.

• Don’t overstuff the carry-on bag. An uncluttered bag makes the screening process easier and quicker for passengers and TSA officers. Consider checking bags when feasible.

• Once screening is complete, be sure to put all electronics back in the carry-on bag. Double-check the bins to make sure nothing is left behind.