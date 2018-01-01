New rules coming for carbon monoxide detectors in homes

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Starting July 1st in Iowa, if your home has a fuel-fired heater or appliance, a fireplace, or an attached garage you must have a carbon monoxide alarm.Russ Hardy has been a landlord now for more than 40 years, he rents out nearly 200 units within Mason City alone.When it comes to carbon monoxide detectors he says he's working on getting them in place at each of his rental units but soon with Iowa’s new rule he'll have to make sure it’s done to avoid being penalized.An alarm needs to be in every existing single-family dwelling, single-family rental unit, and multiple unit residential building, buildings like the ones Hardy owns.“Our first concern is everybody alright, and we hope that that is the fact the case,” Hardy said.Hardy's main concern is making sure tenants have batteries inside the carbon monoxide detectors he installs.He says a lot of times he'll find them without which he says is a tenant's responsibility.The Mason City Fire Department says it will be up to the rental housing inspectors to enforce the rule.