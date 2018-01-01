New program aimed at Minnesota's nursing shortage

RED WING, Minn. (AP) - School officials hope that a new nursing program in southeast Minnesota will help lessen the nursing shortage in rural areas.

The Post Bulletin reports that students will begin the program by pursing an associate degree in nursing at the Minnesota State College Southeast Red Wing campus. Students can then pursue a bachelor of science degree in nursing at Winona State University.

The program has enrolled 28 students this semester. William J. McBreen is Winona State University dean of Nursing and Health Sciences. He says the enrollment exceeds expectations.

Jennifer Timm is an assistant professor at Winona State University and co-coordinator of the program. She says it's particularly tailored for students who are working while attending classes. The program combines classroom and lab time with online coursework.