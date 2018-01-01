Clear
New president named at RCTC

Jeffery Boyd

School has had an interim president since 2016.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 2:46 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 2:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Jeffery Boyd is the next president of Rochester Community and Technical College.

The Board of Trustees of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities made the announcement Wednesday and Boyd will officially take the position on July 1.

“Jeffery Boyd possesses the exact combination of education, experience, and passion for community colleges that RCTC needs in its next president,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “He is not just committed to helping students start their pursuit of earning certificates or degrees; he is committed to helping them make it across the finish line. His proven track record of passionate and transparent leadership will serve him well as president.”

Boyd is current provost, chief operating officer, and lead academic and student affairs administrator for Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Virginia. Before that, he worked in various capacities at Elgin Community College from 2006 to 2014.

Boyd replaces Mary Davenport, who has been interim president of RCTC since 2016.

