'New mothers' sign for new dads too?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When temperatures are this cold out, no one likes to go outside, especially with a newborn.

"It's a brand new baby, you don't want to expose them to the cold elements of Minnesota," Tyler Rogers, a local father, said.

He was heading to a local store with his four month old at the time when he parked in the "expecting and new mothers" parking spot without a second thought.

He said that's when a woman yelled at him for parking in the spot and said, "You aren't expecting, why do you think you can park there?"

"It really took me back...at first I thought she was joking," Rogers said.

He said the woman continued to yell even after he showed her he had a newborn with him.

But community members weighing in said new fathers should be allowed to park there too.

"I believe fathers should be able to do it as well," Danny Lundberg, a father of four in Rochester, said. "If the man's able to take the burden of the new child, take them to the store or whatever it is, let him park there, come on."

"It makes sense he can park there, because it's his newborn too," Sophia of Rochester said.

Local stores with specialized parking signs said they don't police these parking spots and hope people use the honor system in letting those who deserve them park there. The stores also said they don't mind if new fathers use the new mothers' spot.