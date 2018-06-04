New life for old depot?

MASON CITY, Iowa – The relocation of an abandoned North Iowa railroad depot is being considered.

Mason City has posted on its website that it is “seeking quotes from qualified structure moving firms for a Move Feasibility Study of the Milwaukee Road Depot.”

The depot, in the 900 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue, was built in 1895 and was used by the railroad until 2013. An application for demolition had been filed but city officials now say the Canadian Pacific Railroad Company has agreed to give the city some time to considering moving the depot to a new site. Mason City says it would like to have the feasibility study done within 30 days of accepting a firm’s price.

The tentative plan would be to move the depot to a paved parking lost directly east of its current location until a permanent new home can be found.

The city is asking firms to submit their qualifications, references and projected cost of doing the study by June 8.

