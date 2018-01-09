New license plates for law enforcement

AUSTIN, Minn. - Starting this year, Minnesota is offering a new type of license plate.

"It's fun having different options and choices," Dawn Butler, with the Minnesota Auto License Department, said. "There's fishing ones, golf ones, animals, critical habitat, and now we have the law enforcement ones."

The law enforcement memorial plates will be available to those who work in law enforcement. They're not being sold quite yet because distributers are still waiting for a design.

The plates will be an identifier for those who serve.

"I think it's wonderful because they're serving and protecting us and now they have an option to display that proudly," Butler said. "They've earned it."

When the plates become available, they will cost $10 with a $25 upfront contribution and $5 annual contribution.