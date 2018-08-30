New leader needed for Rochester Sports

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Sports is looking for a new leader.

Executive Director Ed Hruska says he plans to stop down at the end of 2018. Hruska has led the organization, formerly known as the Rochester Amateur Sports Commission, since it was formed more than 15 years ago.

“I have been fortunate to be in a position to work with many great people and great organizations – it has been a wonderful experience,” says Hruska.

A committee has been appointed to find a replacement. “Ed has worked with the leadership team to put a succession plan in place” says Chris Terry, President of the Rochester Sports Board of Directors. “He is working closely with us to assure the organization has a smooth transition to the new director. We are grateful for his leadership throughout the years.”

Hruska will move into a part-time position focusing on sports facility development in Rochester.

“It’s been a great run,” he says. “From the early days of the World Tug of War, Clash Wrestling Duals, AAU National Basketball, USA Hockey Junior Nationals and more – I have many fond memories of the events and people who worked to make them happen. I don’t want to overstay my welcome. It is time to move on.”