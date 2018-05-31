New info: Sheriff's Office has received more than a dozen calls related to body found in Cerro Gordo Co.

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – Since news broke Wednesday that a, around a dozen calls have been fielded from relatives of missing people, according to authorities.Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals said a family was out walking their pets when they stumbled upon the bones May 20.Pals also said law enforcement “doesn’t know that a crime has been committed” because there has been no identification.The body, which the Iowa Department of Public Safety said is a white female between 20-45 years old and between 5-foot and 5-7, has been at the location between 5-15 years, authorities said.The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office says a forensic examination of the teeth found as part of the remains definitively proved they are not the remains of Jodi Huisentruit, a KIMT anchor who disappeared on June 27, 1995.Pals said officials are not giving out the exact location of where the body was found but it was on private property in the 22000 block of 275th St. The location is a couple miles east of the NIACC campus.The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation ask anyone with information about a missing person matching this description to call 641-421-3000.