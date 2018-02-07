New ice cream shop gives teens work experience

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new business is opening up that will give some area teens on-the-job experience.

After the cold open Wednesday, the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester is scooping up ice cream at their new ice cream shop - The Chocolate Twist.

It's not only a place for a sweet treat, but will also provide work for six teens in the club and all the profits go right back to the Boys and Girls Club.

"It's like an insane lemonade stand," Nicholas Ouellette, one of the first customers, said.

Organizers said it's a good way to introduce them into the workforce by providing real-job experience and customers think that's a good idea.

"I'm glad that this has been created for kids so they can learn about jobs, and try some things on, and get excited about working and living here," Teri Kwante, one of the first customers, said.

Manager Maura Henn said through their work experience, the teen employees will learn how to hold a job and manage money.

The Chocolate Twist will have a ribbon-cutting on March 7.