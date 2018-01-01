New faces on DMCC board

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Mark Dayton has appointed two new members to the Destination Medical Center Corporation Board.

Paul D. Williams and Dana L. Bailey will join the largest public/private partnership in state history. The Destination Medical Center development in Rochester is expected to create 30,000 new jobs and more than $5 billion in private investment.

Williams is replacing U.S. Senator and former Lt. Governor Tina Smith while Bailey is taking the seat formerly held by Susan Rani.

“I thank Paul Williams and Dana Bailey for their willingness to serve on the Destination Medical Center Corporation Board,” said Governor Dayton. “Mr. Williams has a proven record of success in the development of affordable housing and equitable communities, and Ms. Bailey has demonstrated an ability to bring diverse opinions together to drive economic development forward. Together, their expertise and unique perspectives will serve the Board well in its efforts to support the growth of ‘America’s City for Health’ in Rochester.”

Paul D. Williams is the President and CEO of Project for Pride in Living and previously served as St. Paul’s Deputy Mayor, overseeing day-to-day operations from 2011 to 2014.

Dana L. Bailey was chief of staff to St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, led the St. Paul Super Bowl Committee, and recently became executive director of projects and initiatives for Minnesota IT Services.