Clear

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Community members come out to see an 'open solar house.'

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 10:56 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's a new effort to educate people on new energy options. 

Solar United Neighbors is a non-profit organization serving as a neutral third party to help people learn about solar energy options. It recently launched a Rochester branch, or co-op, this past February. 

It held an 'open solar house' on Sunday. Community members were able to learn about solar energy, walk through a home with panels, and hear from the homeowners. 

"There are a lot of people who are interested in energy, understand where their energy comes from, and are interested in having energy freedom, and not be beholden to a monopoly utility." Virginia Rutter with Solar United Neighbors said. 

Rutter said many might not know solar panels can be beneficial despite Minnesota's long winters. 

"Panels are more efficient in the winter, so that's a benefit," she said. "The snow will only be there for a couple days and then the snow will melt it and wear it off and production will pick right back up."

To learn more about the co-op and solar energy, click here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Soaking rains return on Monday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Image

Documentary celebrates Rochester community

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Image

Smoke continues this weekend

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Community Events