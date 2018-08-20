New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's a new effort to educate people on new energy options.

Solar United Neighbors is a non-profit organization serving as a neutral third party to help people learn about solar energy options. It recently launched a Rochester branch, or co-op, this past February.

It held an 'open solar house' on Sunday. Community members were able to learn about solar energy, walk through a home with panels, and hear from the homeowners.

"There are a lot of people who are interested in energy, understand where their energy comes from, and are interested in having energy freedom, and not be beholden to a monopoly utility." Virginia Rutter with Solar United Neighbors said.

Rutter said many might not know solar panels can be beneficial despite Minnesota's long winters.

"Panels are more efficient in the winter, so that's a benefit," she said. "The snow will only be there for a couple days and then the snow will melt it and wear it off and production will pick right back up."

