New children's museum to open

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa- A new children’s museum will soon offer local kids an interactive way to learn.Jessica Kelvig and her daughter got a sneak peek on Thursday as work was being done to the inside of the North Iowa children’s Discovery Center which is set to open in Southbridge Mall.The museum is going to give children and parents the chance to get hands-on with learning through exhibits like one that demonstrates how food goes from farms to the grocery stores.Kelvig said these interactive exhibits are great for teaching kids, even those as young as her daughter.“My husband and I are teachers so we definitely focus on language development at this age and making sure she is able to use a lot of vocabulary,” said Kelvig. “The best way to get kids to do that is to give them the experience to be able to make those words.”The Discovery Center is in need of volunteers to help get the museum ready to open. Currently, they have 12 volunteers actively helping. Those heading the project say they would like to have another dozen volunteers.