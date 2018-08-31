New budget process unveiled in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is starting a new way of budgeting its money.

Officials call it a “revenue first, multi-year budget” and they expect to implement it over the course of 2018 and 2019. The budget will be sent to the City Council 90 days earlier than in previous years and it will also be provided in a digital format available through the city website.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I am extremely proud of the budget that has been presented for the City Council’s consideration,” says City Administrator Steve Rymer. “The changes to our budget process will pay dividends now and into the future.”

Officials say the goals of the new budget process are:

- Align resources with City Council strategic priorities

- Advance the City’s commitment to financial sustainability

- Prioritize both operating and capital expenditures

- Ensure sufficient revenues exist to deliver existing and proposed services and projects.

To see the 2019 Rochester City Budget, click here.