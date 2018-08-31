Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New budget process unveiled in Rochester

Citizens can see the 2019 budget online.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 1:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is starting a new way of budgeting its money.

Officials call it a “revenue first, multi-year budget” and they expect to implement it over the course of 2018 and 2019. The budget will be sent to the City Council 90 days earlier than in previous years and it will also be provided in a digital format available through the city website.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I am extremely proud of the budget that has been presented for the City Council’s consideration,” says City Administrator Steve Rymer. “The changes to our budget process will pay dividends now and into the future.”

Officials say the goals of the new budget process are:

- Align resources with City Council strategic priorities
- Advance the City’s commitment to financial sustainability
- Prioritize both operating and capital expenditures
- Ensure sufficient revenues exist to deliver existing and proposed services and projects.

To see the 2019 Rochester City Budget, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

Image

Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast 8-31-18

Image

Mayo Clinic opening sports clinic for high school athletes

Image

Mapping your Labor Day weekend road trip

Image

Campus sexual assault policies

Image

Examining wage law

Image

Funding for healthy choices

Image

Examining Minnesota Wage Law

Image

Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

Community Events