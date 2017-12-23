New blog highlights minority and women-owned businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Businesses owned by women and minorities tend to face similar disparities when it comes to securing loans and investments, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. In an effort to close that opportunity gap locally, the Rochester Diversity Council is launching a new blog that highlights such companies. It's called "Minority Business Spotlight" and it's written by Heidi Wilkins.

"I spend a lot of time being conscious of where I go out to eat, where I will buy jewelry because I think it's important to put money in the pockets of people that I want to succeed," Wilkins explains.

Each month, she will interview the owners of a minority and/or woman-owned business in the Rochester area and write about how they got their start and what challenges they've faced.

The first business highlighted for the blog is Phen Jewelers in northwest Rochester.

"We live in a very culturally diverse town and therefore the minority-owned businesses should get as much attention and business as the stores and restaurants that are owned by primarily white males," Wilkins adds.

One of her long-term goals is to create a list of all the minority-owned businesses in the area and make it available on the Diversity Council website.

If you have a suggestion for the blog you can contact Heidi at heidw@diversitycouncil.org.