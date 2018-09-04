Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch - Flood Warning - Tornado Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New attendance record at Minnesota State Fair

Breaks the 2 million mark for the first time.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 3:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota State Fair organizers say this year's event attracted a record number of people.

More than 2 million people visited the Great Minnesota Get Together which concluded its 12-day run on Labor Day. The fair set an all-time single day attendance record on Saturday with more than 270,000 visitors.

The number of 2018 visitors broke record attendance of about 1,997,000 set last year.

The fair featured nearly 15,000 animals, 900 free music performances, hundreds of educational exhibits and thousands of food and beverage offerings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
We're tracking the potential for flooding tonight along with additional severe weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dance like no one's watching

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Feeding those who serve us

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Water park closing for season

Image

Localized flooding risks

Image

Unofficial last day of summer

Image

Pick party

Community Events