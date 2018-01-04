New apartment complex being built in Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - Construction on a new apartment complex will begin this week.

Scroll for more content...

On Wednesday, organizers broke ground on the project on the corner of South Main Street and 3rd Street SE.

A 36-unit apartment complex will be built in the downtown spot. When they're finished, they'll be market-rate apartments with no income restrictions.

Given the ongoing issue of affordable housing in southeast Minnesota, Pine Island Mayor Rod Steele said the apartments will fill a need not only in their community, but surrounding communities.

"We wanted on this particular project in our downtown core to be more inclusive of the entire population," Steele said. "We want everyone to feel welcome, whatever their demographic. We have a couple proposals on the table to address that low-income housing however and it's going to be in another area but it won't be downtown."

Jamie Judisch, one of the developers of the project, said the location of the complex is also something that makes it particularly attractive.

"We'll get a number of people that work in Rochester and their significant other then will work in the Cities," Judisch said, "and we're kind of in that neat spot in this part of Highway 52 where it's easy to go both directions."

The apartments are expected to be finished by this fall.