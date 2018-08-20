New air quality alert for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued another air quality alert for parts of Minnesota.
The alert begins Monday and continues through 11 am Tuesday and stretches from southwest to northeast Minnesota. The affected area includes Mankato.
A thick but narrow band of smoke from a wildfire in British Columbia, Canada, is expected to move south across Minnesota, creating unhealthy breathing conditions for sensitive groups, such as people who have children and older adults, people with heart disease or high blood pressure, people with medical problems like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and people doing heavy or extended physical activity.
