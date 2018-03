ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County has a new director of Family Support and Assistance.

Scroll for more content...

Corrine Erickson took over the job on March 5 after 22 years with the county’s Health, Housing and Human Services agency. The Family Support and Assistance Department works to improve well-being, self-sufficiency, and stability for people in poverty.

Born and raised in Decorah, Iowa, Erickson has a BA in Psychology and Sociology from Luther College.