New Year's Baby at Olmsted Medical Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A local family is celebrating the New Year with a new baby.

Sokun Monyboramey Khay was born at 1:01 a.m. New Year’s Day, making her the first baby born in 2018 at the Olmsted Medical Center.

Her name means full moon and her family thinks her birth date is very special.

“To the custom Cambodia, at the first day of the New Year, it's a very big thing,” Srey Kun Nem, mother of the baby, said. “It's really a blessing.”

Her dad realized she shares her birthday with someone very important in their culture.

“That's why I found out that the Buddha born the same day,” Sovimouth Khay, father of the baby said. “My baby's born on the same day as Buddha.”