New Veterans home to be built in Preston

The home will be built in Preston.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 12:19 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox
PRESTON, Minn.- The last day of the 2018 legislation session, The state passed a bonding bull that focuses on building core core infrastructure throughout the state of Minnesota.
Many Minnesotans will see the benefits including veterans.
Today veterans gathered in Preston to learn that the legislature had passed a bonding bill that will fund the veterans home.
Donald Gildner fought in the Vietnam War.
He is one of the many veterans who traveled to the state capitol to fight for funding.
“It was a long journey but it was worth it,” said Gildner.
He believes this new home is long overdue after seeing more and more veterans move out of Preston to neighboring cities.
“This is great because this could keep vets from moving and also the project will bring new jobs here.”
Preston conducted a survey found that more than 90% of residents approve a new veterans home.

We'll continue to get a break from the rain before it returns by the weekend.
