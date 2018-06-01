New Veterans home to be built in Preston

Scroll for more content...

PRESTON, Minn.- The last day of the 2018 legislation session, The state passed a bonding bull that focuses on building core core infrastructure throughout the state of Minnesota.Many Minnesotans will see the benefits including veterans.Today veterans gathered in Preston to learn that the legislature had passed a bonding bill that will fund the veterans home.Donald Gildner fought in the Vietnam War.He is one of the many veterans who traveled to the state capitol to fight for funding.“It was a long journey but it was worth it,” said Gildner.He believes this new home is long overdue after seeing more and more veterans move out of Preston to neighboring cities.“This is great because this could keep vets from moving and also the project will bring new jobs here.”Preston conducted a survey found that more than 90% of residents approve a new veterans home.