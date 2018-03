Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A serious motor vehicle accident involving a car and semi has closed the road at 16th St. and S. Broadway this morning.Rochester police say traffic will be rerouted at 12th St. and 20th St.The road will be closed “for a significant period of time.”Authorities say the male driver of the car was transported to St. Mary’s with serious injuries. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.The semi was northbound on N. Broadway Ave. and the car was westbound. A preliminary investigation suggests the semi had the green light.We will have more on this story as it develops.