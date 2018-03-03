New Riverland Community College scholarships

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-

On Friday, Riverland Community College announced 18 new scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year. The scholarships were created in hopes to fill high-demand workforce positions in local area businesses.

Because of the current high demand for workers in high-skill careers such as nurses, radiography technicians, computer technicians, electricians, mechanics, welders, and workers in agriculture and ag business, Minnesota State launched a pilot Workforce Development Scholarship project. The project provides $2,500 per student of legislative funds.

With the help of the Chambers of Commerce of Austin, Albert Lea, and Owatonna, Riverland found local sponsors such as Freeborn Mower Cooperative Services, Mayo Clinc Health System, and Minnesota Freezer Warehouse to match the legislative funds for a total of $5,000 per student- $90,000 worth of scholarship money in total. $5,000 covers about one year of tuition at Riverland Community College.

Six 2018 graduating seniors per county from Mower, Freeborn, and Steele counties will be selected for the scholarships. To be eligible, students must enroll in a high-skill, high-demand career path at Riverland such as healthcare, manufacturing, or agriculture.

Riverland Dean for Institutional Advancement Steve Bowron says that while students often feel pressure to attend a four year college or university, a two-year degree program at community colleges such as Riverland can be a great option for students wanting to enter high-skill, high demand career fields.

Applications are currently open. The deadline for application is March 30. For more details on the application process, click here.