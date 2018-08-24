Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story

New Museum in Rochester

It's now open in Rochester

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 10:09 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It’s the 1st private art museum in Rochester opening its doors.
The Charles E. Gagnon museum and Sculpture Garden and it houses sculptures and paintings from the owner Arlyn Gagnon's late husband.
The museum took 30 years to create and it's finally open.
Gagnon hopes this will create a unique art culture in Rochester.
“The community is growing to a point where we can offer more this is one of those offers,” said the owner.
For $12, you can see the sculptures Wednesday through Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday court proceedings in Bowers murder trial

Image

Moratorium passed in Fillmore County town

Image

Fred Hubbell visits NIACC

Image

City's First Private Art Museum Opens

Image

School Bus Safety

Image

Program for Hungry Students

Image

First Testimony for Defense of Braedon Bowers

Image

'Real Men Wear Pink' looks to raise awareness about breast cancer

Image

Breathalyzer demonstration offered at Thursdays on First and 3rd

Image

Testimony grows emotional in murder trial

Community Events