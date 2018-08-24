New Museum in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It’s the 1st private art museum in Rochester opening its doors.

The Charles E. Gagnon museum and Sculpture Garden and it houses sculptures and paintings from the owner Arlyn Gagnon's late husband.

The museum took 30 years to create and it's finally open.

Gagnon hopes this will create a unique art culture in Rochester.

“The community is growing to a point where we can offer more this is one of those offers,” said the owner.

For $12, you can see the sculptures Wednesday through Sunday.