OSAGE, Iowa – A new county supervisor has been appointed in Mitchell County.

Shannon Paulus had to step down from the 3rd District Supervisor Seat after she was appointed to replace Pamela Meyer as County Treasurer. That position was filled Friday morning when Amanda Adams of Stacyville was picked to replace Paulus.

Adams will serve the 11 months remaining on the current term. The 3rd District seat will be up for election in November.