New information - Mercy: Verbal threat prompted extra security precautions

MASON CITY, Iowa - Security concerns over the past two days was a result of an individual "made verbal threats against Mercy hospital," Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.Mercy said Mason City police were contacted immediately Tuesday when the threat was made and worked with the individual “to de-escalate the situation but continued to monitor the individual until he left the area.”Mercy says it doesn’t believe the person is in Cerro Gordo County anymore “but are taking extra security precautions for the safety of our employees, patients and visitors.”Mason City police said Wednesday afternoon that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.