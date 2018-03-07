New: 2 people rescued from roof during Austin house fire

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two people had to be rescued off a roof when a fire broke out Wednesday morning.When police responded around 10 a.m., officers and a neighbor assisted two people off the roof. There were three people – two women and a man – who were in the home who were not injured.Multiple fire trucks were on scene after the blaze broke out at 304 11th Ave. SW.The extent of the damage hasn’t been released but part of the roof collapsed and was severely damaged and the home suffered extensive smoke damage.