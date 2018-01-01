New Developments in Huisentruit Case

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - It is a case that has gone unsolved for nearly 23 years -- the disappearence of former KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit on June 27, 1995.The Mason City Police Department continues to follow up on leads to the case.KIMT News 3 is learning within the past year, Mason City Police requested a search warrant of two vehicles.Those vehicles belong to Arthur John Vansice, who goes by John Vansice.According to Iowa Courts Online, the request made in March 2017 is for GPS data for a 1999 Honda Civic and 2013 GMC 1500.Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says he can't discuss why the two vehicles are important to the case or when or if they already have executed the warrants.