New leader of the Civic Theatre in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new executive director has been named for the Rochester Civic Theatre Company.

Kevin Miller, the former executive director for the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Artes in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, took over the job on Monday.

“A vibrant arts community is a vital component for economic development, tourism, quality of life, and sense of community pride,” says Miller. “I am really looking forward to working with The Civic, the City of Rochester, and the entire community during this exciting time of growth. There are wonderful possibilities ahead.”

Miller was appointed the Chair of the Wisconsin Arts Board in 2013 and before becoming an administrator, he was a professional stage actor who performed in New York City, Chicago, Cleveland, and overseas.

“I hope the community will join me in warmly welcoming Kevin to Rochester and to The Civic,” says Board President Kay Hocker. “Our Search Committee received many submissions from candidates across the country. Kevin stood out with the demonstrated passion for theatre and rich leadership experience in the arts. He was chosen from among many qualified candidates for his successful track record of facilitating community involvement, building relationships, leading strategic planning, overseeing marketing and communication strategies, and developing talented teams. We are thrilled to have him join us here in Rochester and look forward to many good years ahead.”