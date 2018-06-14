New Chamber director in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A new executive director has been named for the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce.

Rhonda S. Jordal has been selected to replace Randy Kehr and will take over the position on Monday.

"We are very excited to announce this appointment. Rhonda brings a tremendous amount of enthusiasm and invaluable experience leading successful not-for-profit organizations in her past," says Kim Nelson, ALFC Chamber Board Chair.

The Chamber’s Board of Directors voted to hire Jordal on June 13 after an extensive search.

"I look forward to the opportunity to lead the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce and further enhancing relationships with area businesses, City and County officials, the Albert Lea Economic Development and the Convention & Visitors Bureau as well as other community partners," says Jordal. "I am excited to help grow our communities and assist our businesses in positive and productive ways".

Jordan was previously the executive director of the Family Alliance for Veterans of America.