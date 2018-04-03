New Catholic school director in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new Director of Schools has been named for Rochester Catholic Schools.

Mrs. Haidee Todora will take over the position on June 1 after she was selected in a national search.

Todora has been principal of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic School in Port Arthur, Texas, since 2011 and is a graduate of the University of Dallas.

“It is with great excitement and enthusiasm that I accept the position as Director of Rochester Catholic Schools,” says Todora. “My mission is to teach and model our Catholic faith while mentoring and guiding our youth. I vow to work with parents and staff to guide children on the path to holiness and attain Heaven! I look forward to working with my new RCS family to develop the unique gifts of each and every child. I am truly honored and accepting of God’s plan for me in this next phase of my life.”

She received the 2017 National Catholic Education Association “Lead, Learn, Proclaim” award.

“We have every confidence that RCS will thrive under Mrs. Todora’s leadership and continue to live out our Christ-centered mission,” says Father Peter Schuster, Co-chair for the Rochester Catholic Schools Board of Trustees. “In my coming to know Haidee, I could not help but be impressed by her love for the Catholic faith and emphasis on Catholic identity. I am excited to work with Mrs. Todora in her role as Director of Schools and ask everyone to keep her in their prayers.”