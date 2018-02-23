Neighbors react to house fire

MASON CITY, Iowa- According to the Mason City Firefighters, they received reports of heavy flames and smoke coming from the garage.

They also say the heat from the flames burned a power line causing it to break and land on a parked car.

The garage is completely destroyed and there is some water damage inside the home.

John Shoop, who lives across the street shares what he witnessed.

"I just noticed some activity over there and at first it looked like a power line had come down, so we were just watching the neighbor and then we saw the police arrive and then next we were looking out of the window and black smoke was rolling from out of the top of the house."