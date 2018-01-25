Neighbors react to alleged knife-point robbery while victim was cleaning off car

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are still looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a person at knife-point while they were cleaning the snow off their car. The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, weighing about 175 pounds with short hair.

It happened around 10 o'clock Monday night at the Gates of Rochester, located at 2015 41st Street NW.

Residents at the apartment complex say they weren't surprised something like this happened.

"It's happening all over town, not just here," Anthony Smith, a Gates resident of two years, said.

Tevin Lockhart has only called the Gates home for three months, and said he's not going to live in fear.

"It could happen anywhere, anytime and some people might not be prepared for it," Lockhart said.

Both residents suggest people carry something for self-defense.

"A taser, or bear mace, or anything that's going to deter somebody from you know coming at you," Smith said. "Draw your line and say, 'don't come any closer or I will react.'"

Police say the victim was able to fend off the suspect using an ice scraper.

Smith says this is a good reminder why people should always be aware of their surroundings and stay prepared.

"I'm always self-aware, always," Smith said. "Just I grew up like in some pretty rough states and stuff like that so like I'm always on guard when it comes to going out to your car, especially late at night and stuff like that."