Neighboring business reacts to second arrest made in GameStop robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A second arrest is made after a brutal attack during an armed robbery at a Rochester GameStop.

Scroll for more content...

Those with a neighboring business say it's comforting to hear a second suspect is in custody. However, it doesn't take away from the fact that a man is left injured.

"Well I wish it never happened to him. He really got hurt," Andres Sereno, store manager of Cold Stone Creamery, said. "It would be nice to think that it could be avoided."

He said his store has tightened up their security after the robbery next door.

"This is a safe place to be," Sereno said. "It would actually be kind of good to know that that kind of thing won't happen again."