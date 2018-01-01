Natural gas explosion in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) - Two people have been injured by a natural gas explosion at their home in central Iowa.

The Messenger reports that the four residents had just been told to leave the Fort Dodge house Wednesday afternoon when the blast erupted. Two of the residents were unharmed. The two others were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire Chief Steve Hergenreter blamed a natural gas leak that other officials say may have started when a city public works crew stuck a gas line in front of the house while digging in to repair a water main.

A MidAmerican Energy worker sent to the home as a precaution advised the occupants to leave and was a few feet from the front door when the explosion occurred. The worker wasn't hurt.